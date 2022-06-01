The Horror Ape Club NFT collection is live on PancakeSwap

The PancakeSwap team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the Horror Ape Club NFT collection is now live on its marketplace. Horror Ape Club is a community-focused NFT project which consists of 3333 generated frightening and unique apes living on the BNB Chain.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by less than 2% today and is currently trading at $4.590