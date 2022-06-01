Zerion Wallet adds full support for Fantom

The Fantom team announced in a blog post on Tuesday that the newly launched Zerion Wallet offers full support for Fantom. Zerion Wallet is a smart, social wallet for Web3 that manages users’ DeFi and NFT portfolios, and enables trading on Fantom and 9 other networks. The wallet also connects to any dApp from a mobile phone, the Fantom team added.

Following this support, USDC can now be bridged between Fantom and Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, KCC, and Moonbeam. Also, fUSDT can now be bridged between Fantom and Ethereum, Cronos, BNB Chain, OKC, Heco, Polygon, BTTC, KCC, and Avalanche.