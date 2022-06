The Kusama team announced in a Medium post on Monday that the nomination pools are now live on its network. Nomination pools are a scaling solution for Polkadot’s NPoS system, specifically assisting accounts with fewer tokens to stake directly on the relay chain(s) rather than going through a third-party service.

Kusama

is a permissionless network that aims to become a testing ground for experiments with significant changes on Polkadot.

KSM

, the native token of the Kusama ecosystem, is down by less than 1% today and trades at $75.2.