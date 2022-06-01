copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)
Binance
2022-06-01 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.30T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $31,198 and $32,378 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,604, down by -0.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include T, DODO, and OGN, up by 38%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Testnet Beacon Chain Goes Live for Upcoming Merge
Tim Beiko announced on Tuesday that the Ropsten Beacon Chain had been launched as a testnet for Ethereum users.
- Glassnode: Bitcoin Holders Show Strong Accumulation For First Time in Months
Latest data from Glassnode shows investors in the Bitcoin market have shown strong accumulation behavior recently.
- Sandbox to Host its First Pride Celebrations
The Sandbox metaverse plans to host this important cultural experience that highlights diversity, community, and various industries in Web3.
- Polygon Increases KYC Scrutiny of Potential Investments and Grants in India
Polygon is requiring extensive KYC details to provide funding, investments, grants or financial support to potential partners in India,
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises to $32K, Outperforming Altcoins
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of life following nine consecutive weeks of losses.
- BNB Chain Lays out its Future Plan Focusing on Decentralization and Interoperability
BNB Chain put out its technical roadmap on Tuesday regarding its developments in cross-chain interoperability, decentralization, governance and mechanism, and more.
- Pancakeswap burns another 7 million CAKE tokens this week
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 7,005,221 CAKE tokens (worth $33 million) this week.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.9899 (-17.76%)
- ETH: $1934.77 (-1.87%)
- BNB: $318.8 (-0.41%)
- ADA: $0.611 (-8.70%)
- XRP: $0.4165 (-0.97%)
- SOL: $44.85 (-3.76%)
- DOGE: $0.08571 (-0.83%)
- DOT: $10.24 (-1.16%)
- TRX: $0.08718 (+7.71%)
- AVAX: $25.74 (-5.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
