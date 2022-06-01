Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.30T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $31,198 and $32,378 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,604, down by -0.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include T , DODO , and OGN , up by 38%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.

