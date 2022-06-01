Axie Infinity Announces Winners of its Builders Program

On May 31, Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity, included 12 projects into its Builders Program, which on building new gaming experiences to help increase the number of users —which, by the way, has fallen exponentially just like the price of its native tokens.

As per Sky Mavi’s press release, the startup selected 12 projects out of more than 2,000 submitted applications. The winners will receive $10,000 in AXS, Axie Infinity’s native currency, to fund their projects’ development. They will be also able to monetize them on a shared basis using the game’s branding.

Axie Infinity is looking to strengthen its ecosystem through The Builders Program

The Builders Program is just one of the many initiatives that Sky Mavis is deploying in an effort to provide a better, more engaging user experience.

With the Builders Program, the team behind Axie Infinity will leverage the knowledge and experience of its community and will roll out new game modes that help “strengthen the Axie ecosystem.” Sky Mavis also reported that it is partnering up with major game studios to develop new experiences for both Axie Infinity (as a game) and Ronin (its standalone blockchain network).

At the same time, Philip La, head of gaming product at Axie Infinity, said that co-creating projects alongside the Axie Infinity community “will be a key driver of value generation at scale over time.” A lot of the WEB3 ethos is to promote decentralization, and having a community deeply involved in the development of an ecosystem is key for Axie Infinity to live a long life in the blockchain world.

“The Builders Program is the first step in a new world where the community can make significant and meaningful contributions directly toward games and projects they love and is one of many initiatives that will allow players to gain more enjoyment from the Axies they own.