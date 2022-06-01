Sandbox to Host its First Pride Celebrations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sandbox to Host its First Pride Celebrations

Savannah Fortis-BeInCrypto
2022-06-01 01:49
The Sandbox metaverse prepares for its first digital Pride celebration and major brands like NYX makeup are joining the festivities.
This June 2022 the yearly Pride celebration in the LGBTQIA+ community enters digital reality. The Sandbox metaverse plans to host this important cultural experience that highlights diversity, community, and various industries in Web3.
Moreover, this landmark event attracted a big name brand from the fashion and beauty industry, NYX Professional Makeup.
The Pride celebration will happen in the “Valley of Belonging,” created by People of Crypto Lab (POC). This space will mark the metaverse’s first ever diversity, equity & inclusivity center. Furthermore, the center is important in the bridging of real life pride events to the virtual ones.

Diversity in the virtual reality

As the metaverse becomes more accessible to the masses, having spaces which highlight diversity, inclusion, and community is important. Already the LGBTQIA+ community made it a priority to create safe spaces of representation for their communities within the metaverse.
The co-founders of the popular LGBTQ social app ‘Qutie’, began the creation of an entire metaverse catered towards their community. Qtopia will be a world within a world (Alpha metaverse), complete with land, tokens, activities and more.
On the other hand, the “Valley of Belonging” brings inclusion to the popular Sandbox metaverse ecosystem. The #MetaPride includes quests, a rainbow path to a Pride party in the sky, and Drag Queen non-player characters (NPC).
Last year, statistics revealed a high level of interest in the crypto space from the LGBTQIA+ community in the U.S. At the time of the research, nearly 25% of LGBTQIA+ Americans owned crypto, compared to 13% of the general public.
Co-Founder of POC Lab Simone Berry believes these communities are vital to mass adoption of Web3 technologies. “We believe that Web3 can only scale if diversity and inclusion are rooted in [its] foundation. People of color and LGBTQIA+ have an immense combined spending power and unprecedented cultural influence,” said Berry.
“Culture drives commerce, which is why we need to actively educate and onboard these communities in order to ensure an equitable, profitable future for Web3.”

Beauty in NFTs

In collaboration with the event organizers the popular beauty brand NYX makes its entrance into the metaverse. While this isn’t the first beauty brand to jump into NFTs, it certainly won’t be the last.
The makeup company and POC Lab will create a non-binary NFT avatar collection which features NYX Cosmetics makeup looks. Avatar makeup looks will represent the progress pride flag which includes black, brown, and trans colors. Each flag color correlates with a feeling: magical, midnight, life, healing, new ideas, prosperity, serenity, and spirit.
8,430 NFT avatars will be available as a representation of the 84.3% global majority which collectively includes communities of color and LGBTQIA+.
View full text