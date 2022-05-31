Gary Vaynerchuk Files Trademark for ‘Vayner3’ NFT Consulting Arm

Entrepreneur and non-fungible token (NFT) influencer Gary Vaynerchuk is launching his own NFT consulting arm, according to a May 25 trademark filing.

The firm will offer “technical consulting in the field of non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrencies and other metaverse and Web 3 activities and assets,” according to the filing.

Filed under “Vayner3,” the company would be just the latest project on Vaynerchuk’s growing list of NFT ventures, along with his VeeFriends NFT collection, VeeCon conference (which took place in Minneapolis two weeks ago) and “FlyFish Club” NFT-gated restaurant.

The company will also offer “advertising, marketing and promotion services” related to NFTs, all considered current specialties of Vaynerchuk’s brand as an influencer in the space.

NFT consulting firms are often criticized for worsening the money-hungry facets of the space, though Vaynerchuk’s reputation has a knack for superseding stigma as one of the few influencers to avoid controversy since pivoting to NFTs.

When will people realize that in 95% of cases when you buy a celebrity drop you’re buying from a consulting firm and the celebrity probably barely knows what an NFT is?(It’s not like it’s hard to tell who the 5% are. People like @garyvee are on spaces every day)

— Leonidas.eth 💀 (@LeonidasNFT) February 12, 2022

Vaynerchuk representatives did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.