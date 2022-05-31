copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-05-31)
Binance
2022-05-31 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.32T, up by 3.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,536 and $32,185 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $32,052, up by 4.66%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA, OGN, and WAVES, up by 819%, 66%, and 47%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Pancakeswap burns another 7 million CAKE tokens this weekThe Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 7,005,221 CAKE tokens (worth $33 million) this week.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (May 23rd-May 29th): Siff Support With Little to No Resistance
- Singapore to Look at Crypto Use Cases With DBS, JPMorgan and MarketnodeThe Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is starting a pilot to explore use cases in digital assets of tokenization and DeFi.
- Shiba Inu Founder Deletes all Tweets and Social Media PostsThe pseudonymous founder has removed all Shiba Inu-related blogs, including the original version of “All Hail the Shiba.”
- Cardano’s ADA Spikes 25%, Leads Gains in Crypto MajorsCrypto markets added some 4.4% to overall capitalization in the past 24 hours. ADA led gains among crypto majors with a 17% rise
- Polkadot Surged Over 4% over the last 24 hoursPolkadot has been breaking past resistance lines one after the other and surged over 4% over last 24 hours.
- Crypto Assets See Weekly Inflows of $87MThe report found that the year-to-date crypto inflows surpassed the $500M mark with positive flows for the week ending May 27.
- Kava Onboards Sushi With $14M in Developer Incentive FundingKava brings on Sushi to its developer incentive program by allocating a total of $14 million in funds.
- Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31KBitcoin (BTC) rose almost 7%, breaking the $31,000 mark driven by global investors as Asian and European equity markets climbed.
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Jumps Above $31K; Ether Gas Fees DropA day after bitcoin completed its record ninth-straight weekly decline, BTC price jumped by the most since early March.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $9.19 (+819.00%)
- ETH: $1988 (+3.97%)
- BNB: $321.5 (+2.52%)
- ADA: $0.6342 (+18.50%)
- XRP: $0.4167 (+4.25%)
- SOL: $46.37 (+1.16%)
- DOGE: $0.08553 (+0.61%)
- DOT: $10.42 (+1.07%)
- TRX: $0.08114 (-1.11%)
- AVAX: $27.07 (+0.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LUNA/BUSD (+819%)
- OGN/BUSD (+66%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+47%)
