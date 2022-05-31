Kart Racing League partners with the Harmony protocol

Metaverse gaming studio XYZZ announced on Monday that it has partnered with Harmony. The partnership will see XYZZ bring their play-to-earn kart racing game to the Harmony blockchain. Furthermore, XYZZ said this partnership aims to create a new governance token, new NFTs, improved gameplay, new rewards, and a new play-to-earn model for Kart Racing League.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing the network nodes and the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol's native token, is up by more than 2% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.04567.










