1inch Network burned $475k worth of Ether last week

The 1inch Network provided an update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $475,000 worth of Ether ((253,84 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $118 million worth of Ether coins.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is up by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.978 per token.





