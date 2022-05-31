Loopring reaches 100,000 L2 accounts

The Loopring team announced via a tweet on Monday that it has achieved a new Layer-2 milestone. Loopring’s total layer-2 (L2) total accounts crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time earlier this week.

Loopring aims to build an open protocol for scalable, non-custodial, orderbook-based exchanges on Ethereum by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. LRC , Loopring’s native token, is up by more than 8% today and is trading at $0.5537 at press time.





