Multichain supports Fantom for cross-chain transfers of fUSDT and USDC

Multichain announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has expanded its partnership with the Fantom network. Multichain now supports USDC and fUSDT for interconnection between Fantom and the other 9 Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains.

Following this support, USDC can now be bridged between Fantom and Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, KCC, and Moonbeam. Also, fUSDT can now be bridged between Fantom and Ethereum, Cronos, BNB Chain, OKC, Heco, Polygon, BTTC, KCC, and Avalanche.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.4169.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $5.47.













