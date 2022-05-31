Proofi to provide quality identity data on Chainlink

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Monday that LTO Network has launched its Proofi product. LTO Network is a hybrid blockchain that has partnered with the United Nations and the Dutch government. Proofi by LTO Network is making its identity data available to the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem through Chainlink. By enabling seamless identity KYC/AML verification for DeFi users, LTO Network said it is making it easier for protocols and private companies to onboard new clients.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.53 at press time.





