Kava Network urges its community to vote on Proposal 81

The Kava Network team has urged its community via Twitter to vote on Proposal 81. The proposal seeks to allocate 1 million KAVA tokens monthly as part of its Kava Rise incentives program. Kava Rise is a $750 million on-chain developer incentive designed to attract the most innovative developers to the Kava Network.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is up by more than 9% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.722 at press time.