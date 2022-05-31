Binance Market Update (2022-05-31)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.31T, up by 3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,241 and $32,185 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,613, up by 2.94%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA , WAVES , and ADA , up by 750%, 54%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: