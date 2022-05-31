copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-05-31)
Binance
2022-05-31 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.31T, up by 3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,241 and $32,185 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,613, up by 2.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA, WAVES, and ADA, up by 750%, 54%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Shiba Inu Founder Deletes all Tweets and Social Media PostsThe pseudonymous founder has removed all Shiba Inu-related blogs, including the original version of “All Hail the Shiba.”
- Cardano’s ADA Spikes 25%, Leads Gains in Crypto MajorsCrypto markets added some 4.4% to overall capitalization in the past 24 hours. ADA led gains among crypto majors with a 17% rise
- Polkadot Surged Over 4% over the last 24 hoursPolkadot has been breaking past resistance lines one after the other and surged over 4% over last 24 hours.
- Crypto Assets See Weekly Inflows of $87MThe report found that the year-to-date crypto inflows surpassed the $500M mark with positive flows for the week ending May 27.
- Kava Onboards Sushi With $14M in Developer Incentive FundingKava brings on Sushi to its developer incentive program by allocating a total of $14 million in funds.
- Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31KBitcoin (BTC) rose almost 7%, breaking the $31,000 mark driven by global investors as Asian and European equity markets climbed.
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Jumps Above $31K; Ether Gas Fees DropA day after bitcoin completed its record ninth-straight weekly decline, BTC price jumped by the most since early March.
- Dubai Hotel Partners With Binance Pay to Take Payment in CryptoA hotel in Dubai will allow guests to pay in crypto after joining a payment gateway managed by Binance.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $8.4971 (+749.71%)
- ETH: $1972.02 (+3.42%)
- BNB: $320 (+0.41%)
- ADA: $0.6697 (+28.94%)
- XRP: $0.4207 (+5.54%)
- SOL: $46.61 (-0.34%)
- DOGE: $0.08639 (+1.21%)
- DOT: $10.37 (+0.10%)
- TRX: $0.08092 (-2.35%)
- AVAX: $27.12 (-2.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LUNA/BUSD (+750%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+54%)
- ADA/BUSD (+29%)
View full text