Shiba Inu Founder Deletes all Tweets and Social Media Posts

Jet Encila-Bitcoinist
2022-05-31 06:37
The Shiba Inu community is left wondering what may have prompted Ryoshi, the founder of one of the most popular dog-themed memecoins, to delete all of his tweets and posts at an unexpected time.
On Monday, the identity of the enigmatic founder of the Shiba Inu was revealed, which was an unexpected turn of events. The originator of SHIB has always concealed his/their identity.
The pseudonymous founder has removed all Shiba Inu-related blogs, including the original version of “All Hail the Shiba.” All four SHIB blogs have been removed from the Medium platform, and the page now displays the following message: “410. User deactivated or deleted their account.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Unaffected

From the perspective of the SHIB community, the founder’s abrupt departure has not affected the price of the SHIB coin. Currently, the coin is up almost 6 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Between August 2020, when Shiba Inu burst onto the crypto market, and May of last year, the memecoin founder was active on multiple social media channels.
Around this time in 2021, Ryoshi posted his latest Twitter comment, and his account has not issued a statement since.

Buterin Denies He Created Shiba Inu

Long considered to be the creator of the Shiba Inu, Buterin disputed such beliefs on a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman on June 5, 2021.
Shiba Inu is now worth $6.41 billion, making it the 16th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to a chart by TradingView.com. It has decreased by 86 percent since its record high in late October.
It should be remembered that Ryoshi once revealed that he is replaceable and will eventually vanish. Therefore, his most recent activity could be his projected disappearance.
“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.” @RyoshiResearch
— MILKSHAKE (@shibainuart) May 30, 2022
Milkshake, a Shiba Inu staff member, quoted one of the founder’s sayings:
“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.”
