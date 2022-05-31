Polkadot Surged Over 4% over the last 24 hours

Polkadot recovered on its chart, over the last 24 hours the coin surged over 4%. Over the past week, the altcoin did not register much price movement.

Polkadot has been breaking past resistance lines one after the other and at the moment the coin could aim at its overhead price ceiling.

Price started to pick up momentum ever since it moved past the $9 price level. The aforementioned price level is now acting as a support level. Buying pressure returned in the market which indicated that DOT was regaining its bullish price action.

Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Polkadot was trading at $10.27 on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

DOT was priced at $10.27 at the time of writing. The nearest price floor stood at $9, the other support lines stood at $8.71 and $7.20.

Polkadot saw an increase in buying strength on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

At the time of the writing, the coin stood above the 20-SMA line. This indicated that buyers were in charge on the price momentum in the market.

The Relative Strength Index noted an uptick on the one day chart. This was in accordance with the above indicator which displayed a rise in buying strength.