Binance Market Update (2022-05-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 5.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,063 and $30,922 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,600, up by 5.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WAVES , TRB , and AUTO , up by 66%, 49%, and 40%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: