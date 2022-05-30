Dubai Hotel Partners With Binance Pay to Take Payment in Crypto

A hotel in Dubai will allow guests to pay in crypto after joining a payment gateway managed by Binance Pay.

Binance Pay has been assisting The Manor Hotel by JA to develop a crypto payment gateway that can be accessed through the hotel’s website.

According to Gulf News, users can book rooms and pay for services with Binance Coin (BNB), bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The Manor is among top eco-friendly boutique hotels in Dubai

“Virtual assets go in line with The Manor’s vision for sustainability and digital transformation, considering its position among top eco-friendly boutique hotels in Dubai,” The Manor Hotel’s Managing Partner Mohammed Hanif Al Qassim said.

“Binance has been actively engaging established local businesses and institutions to further increase the adoption of crypto for our users and the crypto community as a whole. Our partnership with leading, innovative businesses, such as JA are in line with our vision to enhance crypto adoption across the region,” said Richard Teng, Regional Head of Binance in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

According to the report, the gateway will be accessible through The Manor’s official website, following strict security measures to protect the rights of customers and business owners alike.