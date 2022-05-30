copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-05-30)
Binance
2022-05-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 4.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,046 and $30,922 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,630, up by 4.92%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUTO, RSR, and WAVES, up by 56%, 52%, and 40%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum (ETH) rebounds 7% to over $1900The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency jumped 7% to trade above $1,900 for the first time after reaching a 14-month low last week.
- PlanB: Historical Data Suggests Imminent Breakout In BTC PricePlanB predicts a breakout in the BTC price based on the historical price trends and the original 2019 $55k model.
- Bitcoin (BTC) Closes 9th Successive Bearish CandlestickBitcoin’s (BTC) RSI has turned bullish in the daily and weekly time frames.
- Vitalik Buterin Gifts $4m to Boffins at University of New South WalesThe hope is to prevent global pandemics using UNSW’s open-source artificial intelligence tool that will give alerts for pandemic early warning signals.
Market movers:
- ETH: $1912.29 (+6.47%)
- BNB: $313.8 (+3.60%)
- XRP: $0.3997 (+3.47%)
- ADA: $0.5356 (+13.55%)
- SOL: $45.84 (+2.60%)
- DOGE: $0.08504 (+3.71%)
- DOT: $10.31 (+5.10%)
- TRX: $0.08207 (+0.55%)
- AVAX: $26.96 (+3.41%)
- SHIB: $0.00001171 (+1.47%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AUTO/BUSD (+56%)
- RSR/BUSD (+52%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+40%)
View full text