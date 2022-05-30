Binance Market Update (2022-05-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 4.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,046 and $30,922 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,630, up by 4.92%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUTO , RSR , and WAVES , up by 56%, 52%, and 40%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: