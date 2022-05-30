Elliptic adds support for Mimblewimble on Litecoin

The Litecoin Foundation announced in a tweet on Sunday that Elliptic has become the first blockchain analytics provider to support the Mimblewimble privacy feature on Litecoin. The support will enable regulated businesses to continue to support Litecoin transactions while remaining compliant with anti-money laundering regulations and sanctions.

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that aims to enable fast and low-cost payments to anyone in the world.

LTC , the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is trading at $66.0 at press time, up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.



