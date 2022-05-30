Harmony Protocol’s Timeless 1Wallet is now in beta testing

The Harmony Protocol team announced via Twitter on Friday that its Timeless 1Wallet is now in its beta testing stage. The Harmony Timeless 1Wallet promises to offer an all-around web3 experience with next-level social features. Harmony Protocol said the wallet will support both DeFi functionalities and NFT portfolio and trading.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is up by more than 8% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.04476.









