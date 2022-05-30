Ethereum 2.0 Client Releases Fixes For Merge Stability and Ethereum Mainnet

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum 2.0 Client Releases Fixes For Merge Stability and Ethereum Mainnet

Varinder Singh-Coingape
2022-05-30 13:58
Ethereum 2.0 consensus client Lighthouse has released v2.3.0 containing fixes for the recent 7-block reorganizations on the Beacon Chain. The high-priority release v2.3.0 also contains fixes and improvements for the Ethereum mainnet. The 7-block reorganizations on May 25 caused the Ethereum (ETH) price to fall below $1750 as it raised doubts over the Ethereum Merge.
All users are requested to upgrade to v2.3.0 before the Ropsten beacon chain genesis on May 30 at 3:00 PM UTC. Moreover, the release also contains fixes to increase the chances of getting head votes and producing blocks during degenerate scenarios.

Lighthouse Releases v2.3.0 for Fixing Block Reorganizations

Blockchain firm Sigma Prime managing the Ethereum 2.0 consensus client Lighthouse on May 30 announced releasing v2.3.0 on GitHub. The priority release prevents another block reorganization and increases the chances of a successful Ethereum Merge.
Recently, Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin revealed that the Ethereum Mainnet will possibly be merged with the Beacon Chain by mid-August. The merge will result in the transition from proof-of-work (PoS) consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. However, the block reorganization on the Beacon Chain on May 25 raised questions over the stability of the transition to PoS. In fact, the event caused massive selling, making the ETH price to fall more than 10% in a day.
The priority release v2.3.0 contains important bug fixes and improvements for the Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The upgrade will increase block production in degenerate cases, support for the Ropsten Beacon Chain, and support for the Remote Key Manager API.
All Ropsten users running v2.3.0-rc.0 need to upgrade to this version before the Ropsten beacon chain genesis on May 30. The Ropsten beacon chain configuration was recently completed.
Interestingly, the release majorly impacts testnet users due to database migration. It means the v2.3.0 upgrade prevents users to downgrade to any prior release. However, a downgrade is supported on Prater and Mainnet.

View full text