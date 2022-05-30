Zilliqa to develop SDKs for the Unity3D Engine

The Zilliqa team announced on Twitter on Friday that it is currently developing Software Development Kits (SDKs) for the Unity3D platform. Unity3D is a platform that allows developers to build real-time 3D projects for various industries across games, animation, automotive, architecture, and more. Zilliqa said its goal is to develop a set of SDKs to lay the foundation for a wider gaming ecosystem with Zilliqa and to enable these projects to integrate within Metapolis.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.05010 at press time, up by 7% in the last 24 hours.