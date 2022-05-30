Blocksize Capital becomes a data provider on Chainlink

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Friday that node operator, Blocksize Capital, is now a data provider on the Chainlink network. As a data provider, Blocksize Capital will be supplying reliable market data to the Chainlink Network and its vast collection of Sybil-resistant node operators, the team added.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

