11 projects adopted Chainlink services last week

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Sunday that 11 projects adopted their services last week. The projects were spread across four blockchains including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche, Moonriver, and Polygon.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 9% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.00 at press time.