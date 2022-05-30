copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-05-30)
Binance
2022-05-30 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 5.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,926 and $30,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,712, up by 5.76%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUTO, BEL, and UNFI, up by 77%, 59%, and 47%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum (ETH) rebounds 7% to over $1900The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency jumped 7% to trade above $1,900 for the first time after reaching a 14-month low last week.
- Bitcoin (BTC) Closes 9th Successive Bearish CandlestickBitcoin’s (BTC) RSI has turned bullish in the daily and weekly time frames.
- Vitalik Buterin Gifts $4m to Boffins at University of New South WalesThe hope is to prevent global pandemics using UNSW’s open-source artificial intelligence tool that will give alerts for pandemic early warning signals.
Market movers:
- ETH: $1906.78 (+6.84%)
- BNB: $318.7 (+5.63%)
- XRP: $0.3988 (+4.21%)
- ADA: $0.5189 (+11.90%)
- SOL: $46.77 (+8.82%)
- DOGE: $0.0853 (+4.66%)
- DOT: $10.36 (+9.17%)
- TRX: $0.08287 (+2.75%)
- AVAX: $27.71 (+9.14%)
- SHIB: $0.0000121 (+12.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
