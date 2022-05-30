Binance Market Update (2022-05-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 5.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,926 and $30,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,712, up by 5.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUTO , BEL , and UNFI , up by 77%, 59%, and 47%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: