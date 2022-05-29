copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-05-29)
Binance
2022-05-29 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,811 and $29,450 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,107, up by 0.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL, AKRO, and UNFI, up by 224%, 82%, and 49%, respectively.
Market movers:
- ETH: $1788.97 (-0.03%)
- BNB: $302 (-2.01%)
- XRP: $0.3855 (-0.03%)
- ADA: $0.4735 (+1.94%)
- SOL: $44.29 (-0.07%)
- DOGE: $0.0816 (+0.00%)
- DOT: $9.86 (+2.49%)
- TRX: $0.07913 (-3.59%)
- AVAX: $25.32 (-0.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001127 (+4.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
