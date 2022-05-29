Binance Market Update (2022-05-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,729 and $29,450 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,194, up by 0.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL , AKRO , and AUTO , up by 161%, 63%, and 28%, respectively.

Market movers: