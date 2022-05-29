copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-05-29)
Binance
2022-05-29 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,729 and $29,450 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,194, up by 0.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL, AKRO, and AUTO, up by 161%, 63%, and 28%, respectively.
Market movers:
- ETH: $1796.02 (+0.37%)
- BNB: $303 (-1.21%)
- XRP: $0.3863 (+0.00%)
- ADA: $0.4717 (+2.34%)
- SOL: $44.67 (+4.30%)
- DOGE: $0.082 (+0.49%)
- DOT: $9.81 (+4.25%)
- TRX: $0.08157 (-0.63%)
- AVAX: $26.07 (+6.50%)
- SHIB: $0.00001154 (+7.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
