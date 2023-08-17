Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has announced the release of version v1.2.9 for the BSC mainnet, a significant milestone introducing the Plato and Hertz (Berlin, London) hard forks. These two hard forks have been tested and are ready for deployment.

New changes in this update include:

- New transaction types: AccessList and DynamicFee (1559) introduced by BEP-229, BEP-231, and BEP-226.

- Changes to gas metering introduced by BEP-225, BEP-230, and BEP-212.

- New EVM opcode: BASEFEE, introduced by BEP-227.

- Restrictions on deployment: Preventing the deployment of contracts starting with 0xEF, as specified by BEP-228.

