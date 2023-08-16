According to Cointelegraph, a significant portion of Bitcoin, amounting to 1,005 BTC originating from 2010, has recently been transferred, prompting speculation and intrigue among crypto enthusiasts. Often linked to the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, these "Satoshi-era" coins have been dormant for over a decade. While the identity of the original miner and the recipient remains unknown, this transaction has caught the attention of the crypto community as a notable event in the history of Bitcoin's development.