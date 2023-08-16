Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee (HFSC), led by committee chair Patrick McHenry (R-NC), are questioning the "shady approval" of the crypto broker Prometheum by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The politicians argue that the approval's timing raises concerns since it came amidst the state of crypto regulation in the United States.

On May 17, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) approved Prometheum as the first-ever Special Purpose Broker-Dealer (SPBD) for digital assets, even though the broker has not yet served any customers.

The HFSC highlighted concerns about Prometheum's lack of operating history and its ties to international conglomerate Wanxiang, which has connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). They have requested that the SEC and FINRA provide all documents and communications related to Prometheum's approval by August 22.

