CyberConnectHQ users are urged to remain vigilant as over 20 phishing sites have been created in recent days, masquerading as CyberConnectHQ's official platform. Scammers are using these phishing sites to deceive users and steal their sensitive information. It is crucial for users to always verify the URL and ensure they are accessing the legitimate site to avoid falling victim to such scams.
Beware of Phishing Sites Impersonating CyberConnectHQ
2023-08-15 15:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
