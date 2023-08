Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of FDUSD support on its P2P (peer-to-peer) platform. This enhancement enables users to directly buy and sell FDUSD using any suitable fiat trading pairs available on the Binance P2P platform.

The integration of FDUSD into Binance P2P signifies the exchange's continuous efforts to expand its offerings and improve users' trading experiences by providing a diverse range of accessible digital assets.