According to Odaily Planet Daily News, KINE, a decentralized trading platform, announced that it has launched a special fund of $5,000,000 in response to a short-term freeze in its perpetual contract on August 11. The funds have been allocated to compensate users who experienced losses as a result of the platform's unavailability.

Following the official announcement, KINE completed all compensations by 12:00 PM Beijing time on August 12. This rapid response demonstrates KINE's commitment to addressing any disruptions in its service and maintaining the trust of its users.

The platform reassures users that their interests are a priority and reinforces its dedication to providing a seamless and secure trading experience for all members of the community.