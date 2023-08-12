Kyle Davies, co-founder of the defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has avoided contempt charges in a US bankruptcy court, as evidence surfaced that he had renounced his US citizenship and became a Singaporean citizen in 2021.

The US bankruptcy judge presiding over the case denied the motion to hold Davies in contempt, asserting that previous rulings in the case were made under the assumption that Davies was a US citizen. However, being a Singaporean citizen places Davies outside the court's jurisdiction.

With liquidators behind 3AC seeking to recover approximately $1.3 billion from Davies and his co-founder, Su Zhu, the judge proposed that 3AC's foreign representatives consider pursuing legal actions against Davies in the Singaporean courts. The company owes its creditors an estimated $3.5 billion following its collapse.

Davies' lawyers submitted documents on August 1 proving his renunciation of US citizenship in December 2020 and his subsequent Singaporean nationality after marrying a local citizen. Singapore does not permit dual nationality. This filing came as a response to a contempt motion by 3AC’s foreign representatives concerning Davies' non-compliance with a subpoena issued via social media.

The US judge concluded that Davies' citizenship was a prerequisite for valid service of the subpoena and that without proper proof of his US citizenship, the court couldn't exercise jurisdiction over him. Davies' co-founder, Su Zhu, is also a Singaporean national and as a non-US resident, is not subject to the subpoena.

Since 3AC's collapse in July 2022, the whereabouts of both co-founders have been largely undisclosed. However, Davies' counsel revealed his Singaporean residence in the August 1 court filings. In April, Davies and Zhu launched Open Exchange, a platform to facilitate the trading of claims against bankrupt crypto companies.



