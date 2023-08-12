Crypto analyst PlanB indicated in a recent tweet that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of increasing strength, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) gradually rising and the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio moving into the green zone.

PlanB, a popular crypto analyst, recently took to Twitter to highlight the growing strength of Bitcoin, pointing out that the cryptocurrency's RSI is currently at 50 but on an upward trajectory. This supports the notion that Bitcoin's momentum is becoming increasingly positive.

Furthermore, PlanB discussed the MVRV ratio, which has already reached the green area achieved by a figure of 29.5k, which translates to roughly 1.5 times Bitcoin's previous all-time high of 20k. According to PlanB, Bitcoin is now aiming to move into the yellow area of the MVRV ratio, which represents a value of around 1.75 times the previous all-time high, or approximately $35,000.

The MVRV ratio evaluates the market value of a cryptocurrency compared to its realized value. This indicator can provide insights into market and asset conditions, such as identifying when an asset is overvalued or undervalued. A movement into the yellow area suggests that Bitcoin's value is likely derived from its current fundamentals rather than speculation, which should prove to be a more sustainable trajectory for its price.