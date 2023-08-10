Following a community vote, Hundred Finance announced it will stop operations and distribute treasury assets to the victims of the "April Attack Incident."

Hundred Finance tweeted that in response to the community vote on the "April Attack Incident Handling Plan," the protocol's operation will be halted. The voted proposal also includes distributing treasury assets to those affected by the hack and publicly auctioning held NFTs, with funds to be distributed accordingly. As previously reported, Hundred Finance suffered a hack which resulted in a loss of $7 million.



