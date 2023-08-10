Data from Odaily Planet Daily News reveals that zkSync Era's on-chain profits in July reached 1,309 ETH, surpassing the combined profits of Arbitrum (605 ETH) and Optimism (517 ETH).

According to the Dune query data presented by Odaily Planet Daily News, zkSync Era experienced an impressive on-chain profit record in July, totaling 1,309 ETH. This performance exceeded the combined profits of layer 2 scaling solutions, Arbitrum and Optimism, which achieved on-chain profits of 605 ETH and 517 ETH, respectively, for the same period. This indicates zkSync Era's prominent standing and growth potential in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.



