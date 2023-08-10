A US Supreme Court judge has declined Epic Games' request to immediately loosen Apple's App Store payment rules, resulting in a setback for crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) app developers.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, crypto app developers awaiting relaxed Apple App Store rules will have to wait longer as US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected Epic Games' request, allowing Apple to continue its payment restrictions. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in April that Apple had violated California's competition laws by not allowing apps to direct users to non-Apple payment solutions. If enforced, this ruling would enable developers to offer alternative payment methods, circumventing Apple's 30% tax on in-app payments.

The 30% tax has also been a challenge for crypto firms wishing to provide iOS users the ability to purchase NFTs. Presently, NFT purchases in an app listed on Apple's App Store must use its in-app payment system, with a 30% commission rate and fiat-only payments. Apple's guidelines forbid apps from accepting crypto to unlock app functionality or facilitate in-app purchases, limiting the capabilities of most crypto apps.

Justice Kagan's rejection grants Apple a few more months to plan a Supreme Court appeal before the Ninth Circuit ruling potentially takes effect.



