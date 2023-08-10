Following a non-final ruling last month that declared XRP isn't a security when sold to retail investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking an interlocutory appeal to have the decision reviewed by an appellate court.

According to a report by CoinTelegraph, The SEC has filed for an interlocutory appeal following Judge Analisa Torres's July ruling in the lawsuit against Ripple Labs. The ruling stated that the sale of XRP tokens was not a security when sold to retail investors.

In a letter to Judge Torres on August 9, the SEC asked for the appellate court's review and requested the case be put on hold, citing potential implications for other pending court cases, including legal battles with Binance and Coinbase over alleged securities violations.

The SEC argues that interlocutory review is warranted, as there are substantial grounds for differences of opinion, pointing to an intra-district split that has already developed.

The SEC aims to certify the court's decision regarding Ripple's programmatic XRP offers and sales on crypto exchanges, as well as individual sales, as non-securities. The letter also references a conflicting decision in the SEC's suit against Terraform Labs, which rejected Judge Torres's ruling and claimed that cryptocurrencies sold on exchanges could be securities.

