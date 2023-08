Binance Liquid Swap announces the removal of selected liquidity pools to concentrate liquidity and optimize trading experience, price, and slippage for users.

Binance Liquid Swap has confirmed that it will close several liquidity pools on August 18, 2023, at 04:00 (UTC) following a periodic review. The action aims to concentrate liquidity for users and ensure an optimized trading experience, price, and slippage.

The affected liquidity pools include ALGO/BNB, ALPINE/BTC, ALPINE/USDT, ANT/BNB, ATA/USDT, ATOM/BTC, AXS/BNB, BDOT/DOT, BSW/BNB, BSW/USDT, BTC/USDC, CAKE/BNB, CAKE/BTC, CHR/BNB, COS/BNB, CRV/USDT, ETH/USDC, HARD/BNB, HARD/USDT, HFT/BTC, IDEX/BNB, IOTX/USDT, KDA/BTC, MBOX/BNB, MBOX/USDT, MDX/USDT, PROM/BTC, PROM/BUSD, RPL/USDT, RUNE/BNB, SAND/BNB, SAND/BUSD, SANTOS/BTC, STG/BTC, SUSHI/BUSD, THETA/ETH, TRX/BTC, and VET/BNB.