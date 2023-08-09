Decentraland, a decentralized virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create a more immersive and interactive metaverse experience for its users, Decrypt reports. The platform aims to make the digital world within Decentraland feel more alive by incorporating cutting-edge AI engines and chatbots.

Decentraland developers are leveraging AI-driven avatars and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) to promote user engagement and provide automated assistance. These AI avatars and NPCs simulate real-life interactions, providing a more authentic and natural experience as users navigate the virtual environment.

Furthermore, Decentraland is integrating AI-powered chatbot technology to enhance communication and facilitate real-time support for users. These chatbots can interact with users in a human-like manner, responding to queries and offering guidance throughout the platform.

These AI-driven enhancements are expected to enrich the user experience within Decentraland, bringing the metaverse closer to resembling a lifelike environment. The integration of AI technology not only highlights the potential for further innovation in the metaverse and blockchain sectors but also sets the stage for more advanced and immersive digital experiences in the future.