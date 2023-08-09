According to The Block, Maxine Waters, the Democratic leader of the US House of Representatives, has voiced her deep concern over PayPal's recent announcement that it will launch a stablecoin without a federal regulatory framework in place. Waters emphasized that with 435 million customers worldwide, PayPal exceeds the combined online account holders of all major banks.

Waters, a former chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, stressed the importance of federal oversight and enforcement of PayPal's stablecoin business to ensure consumer protection and address financial stability concerns. The committee, currently led by Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), proposed the Payments Stablecoin Transparency Act late last month as a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins.

The Act intends to protect consumers with federal guardrails while promoting innovation in the US. However, Waters described the bill as "toxic and problematic," arguing that it would hurt consumers. The House Financial Services Committee Democrats have been working for the past 15 months on regulating stablecoins and creating a safe environment for consumers and the economy.

PayPal recently announced the launch of PayPal USD (PYUSD), a US dollar stablecoin for transfers and payments. The stablecoin is issued by Paxos Trust Co. and backed by US dollars, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents.