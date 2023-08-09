According to CoinDesk, the Bank of England (BoE) is actively seeking advisers to help design and implement a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC), also referred to as the digital pound. As the BoE shifts its efforts from exploration to the design phase, it is looking for external consultants and advisory services to aid in its CBDC development.

The move reflects the increasing interest by global central banks to explore the benefits, risks, and potential implementation strategies of launching their own digital currencies. The BoE, acting jointly with HM Treasury, launched a CBDC task force in April 2021 to evaluate the feasibility of creating a digital version of the British pound.

As the BoE moves forward in its efforts, the selection of digital pound advisers indicates its determination to keep pace with innovations in the financial sector, such as digital currencies and decentralized finance, while maintaining economic stability. The bank's approach showcases a cautious yet forward-thinking attitude toward the adoption and development of a CBDC in the United Kingdom.