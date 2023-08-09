The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) applications is showing signs of recovery, according to recent data from IntoTheBlock. TVL has risen to $41.5 billion, up from a low of $40.09 billion just a week ago.

This increase in TVL may indicate a rebound in confidence and interest in DeFi projects built on the Ethereum network. The TVL is a key performance metric for DeFi platforms, representing the cumulative value of assets staked, lent, or otherwise provided to smart contracts within these ecosystems.

The recent upswing could also signal the strengthening of the broader DeFi sector, as Ethereum remains a dominant force in decentralized finance. Further growth in TVL might attract more investors to the space, fostering innovation and development within the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.