Amazon is delving into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by offering free NFTs to its users through a collaboration with GameJump, a mobile gaming studio, Decrypt reports. These NFTs, featuring characters from GameJump's mobile game "Big Time Crypto," can be claimed by Amazon Prime Gaming customers from February 28 to March 28, 2023.

Big Time Crypto is a free-to-play mobile game that revolves around collecting, trading, and battling with NFT-based characters and items. To claim their free gaming NFTs, Amazon Prime Gaming users must first link their Amazon Prime accounts to a compatible web3 wallet, such as MetaMask, before logging in to the website provided by GameJump and choosing a character.

This collaboration between Amazon and GameJump signals the tech giant's interest in the rapidly growing NFT market, as well as the increasing adoption of blockchain technology within the gaming industry. The giveaway is poised to introduce a new demographic of users to the world of NFTs and could potentially serve as a catalyst for further innovation and integration of blockchain technologies in gaming.