According to on-chain analyst Ember, Youbi Capital recently raised 5 million YGG (worth $1.7 million) from Binance. This amount is in line with the YGG transfer made to Binance after its price skyrocketed on August 7, potentially signaling a successful strategy of selling high and buying low by Youbi Capital.

On August 7, the average price of YGG transferred to Binance was $0.65. Subsequently, on August 9, the price at the time of the YGG transfer was $0.337. This indicates that Youbi Capital may have navigated the price fluctuation effectively, taking advantage of the downturn to acquire additional YGG tokens.