The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release its July Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin bulls hoping for positive repercussions, CoinDesk reports. However, economists expect little impact on Bitcoin's price due to the market's anticipation of no further interest rate hikes this year and potential rate cuts in 2024.

Economists predict a 0.2% month-on-month increase in July's CPI, the same rise as in June, while year-over-year growth is expected to be at 3.3%, up from June's 3% forecast. Notably, unadjusted headline inflation, encompassing often volatile food and energy prices, peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 and 8.5% in July last year.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also anticipated to register at 0.2% in July, unchanged from June, while annual core CPI growth is predicted to decelerate to 4.7% from 4.8%.

Although the Federal Reserve's tightening policy has partially driven Bitcoin's price decline, a slowdown or cessation of this policy has been perceived as a factor in Bitcoin's modest recovery. Short-term interest rate traders have priced in no rate hikes from the Fed this year, while CME Group's forecasts for 2023 indicate traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates as early as February.

