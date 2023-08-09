According to Lookonchain, a cryptocurrency whale has recently taken a long position on Ethereum ($ETH) using the Aave platform, involving millions of dollars in transactions between Aave and Binance.

The whale deposited 4,834 $ETH, valued at approximately $8.96 million, into the Aave platform and borrowed 5 million $USDT (Tether) against their $ETH collateral. The 5 million $USDT was then deposited into Binance, followed by the withdrawal of 2,638 $ETH worth around $4.89 million.

The withdrawn $ETH was deposited back into Aave to borrow an additional 4 million $USDT. Finally, the whale deposited the borrowed amount back into the Binance exchange.

These transactions indicate a bullish sentiment on Ethereum by the whale and their strategy to leverage their position on the Aave platform, utilizing Binance for the required conversions.